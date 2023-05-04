Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $30,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,442,000 after buying an additional 38,556 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Chubb by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 718,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,601,000 after buying an additional 320,817 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chubb by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 331,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,189,000 after acquiring an additional 22,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $197.78 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

