Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Increased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 127.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Stock Up 3.1 %

Trimble stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

