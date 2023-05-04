Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $32,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $6,002,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,279.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,337.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,239.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,064.03.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,420.50.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

