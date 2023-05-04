TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,288 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of Match Group worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Match Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

