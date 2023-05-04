Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 226 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 226 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $178.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.59.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

