Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 17,747 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,747 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $72.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Further Reading

