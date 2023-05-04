DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05, RTT News reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $40.48 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.11%.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

