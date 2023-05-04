Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.
Webster Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.
Webster Financial Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE:WBS opened at $33.73 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33.
Institutional Trading of Webster Financial
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
