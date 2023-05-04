Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Webster Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

NYSE:WBS opened at $33.73 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

