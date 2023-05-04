Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

