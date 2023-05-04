Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,698 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $26,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.42.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.98. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

