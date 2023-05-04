Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 34 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $323.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.27. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.08.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

