Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 271 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 109.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in BHP Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $72.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.21%.

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.73) to GBX 2,550 ($31.86) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.49) to GBX 2,300 ($28.74) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.