Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.57. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

