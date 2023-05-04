Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.45.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $177.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,422.75, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $203.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,380 shares of company stock worth $42,993,446. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

