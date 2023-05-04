Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after buying an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after buying an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after buying an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MET opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

