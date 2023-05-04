FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Increased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $228.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.28 and a 200-day moving average of $193.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

