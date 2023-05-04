Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $99.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average of $96.16. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $122.24.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

