Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.3 %

BMRN stock opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,270,875.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,270,875.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

