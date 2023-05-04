Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 602 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mosaic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Shares of MOS opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.22). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

