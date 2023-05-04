Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $262.37 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $265.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.78.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,553.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,013 shares of company stock worth $16,764,335 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

