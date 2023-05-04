IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,972,000 after purchasing an additional 355,649 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,693,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $135.39.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.