Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $1.87 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 17.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 12.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.