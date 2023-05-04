Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 151.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,924,000 after buying an additional 357,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,516,000 after buying an additional 247,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $151.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.93. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

