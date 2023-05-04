Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.22 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,871 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 56,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,641.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $105.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.83. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

