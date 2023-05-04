TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of STERIS worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,222,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in STERIS by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,177,000 after buying an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 20.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 916,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,359,000 after buying an additional 154,959 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Shares of STE stock opened at $187.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.39. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $236.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -647.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -648.28%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

