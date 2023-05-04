Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $2,059,829. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.29.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $170.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

