Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.10 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

TTWO stock opened at $122.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.24. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

