Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 503 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $115.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day moving average of $109.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

