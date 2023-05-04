Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Nordson by 1,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Nordson in the third quarter worth $79,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $215.55 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,084 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

