Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.32-$10.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.63 billion-$8.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.66 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.32-10.44 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.46.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.89.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

