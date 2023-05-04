eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.21 million. eXp World had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

eXp World Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.60 and a beta of 2.73. eXp World has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $889,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,224,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,732,557.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $889,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,224,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,732,557.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,965. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in eXp World by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 426,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 222,051 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of eXp World by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of eXp World by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 370,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

