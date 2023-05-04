Mizuho Raises Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $102.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.91.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.44. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $119.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

