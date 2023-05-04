Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 58.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

