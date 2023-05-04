TD Asset Management Inc Has $13.87 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,001 shares of company stock worth $2,631,098 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

