Hollencrest Capital Management Takes Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PECO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

