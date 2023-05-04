CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on May 23rd

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

CONSOL Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CONSOL Energy to earn $19.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of CEIX opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $637.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 48.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CEIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Monday, March 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $128,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $17,904,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,772,000 after acquiring an additional 241,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,209,000 after acquiring an additional 223,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 42.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 180,339 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 75.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 321,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 138,413 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

