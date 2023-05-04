Amcor plc (AMCR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 20th

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Amcor has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Amcor has a payout ratio of 61.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. Amcor has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 24.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also

