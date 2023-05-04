Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Up to $6.30

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.48. Stagwell shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 37,602 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STGW shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Stagwell Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Stagwell had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $708.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $77,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,502,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,250,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $77,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,502,414 shares in the company, valued at $93,250,522.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,406,103 shares of company stock valued at $105,491,242. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stagwell by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Stagwell by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,256 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stagwell by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

