Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Up to $6.30

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGWGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.48. Stagwell shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 37,602 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STGW shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Stagwell Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Stagwell had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $708.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stagwell

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $77,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,502,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,250,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $77,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,502,414 shares in the company, valued at $93,250,522.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,406,103 shares of company stock valued at $105,491,242. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stagwell by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Stagwell by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,256 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stagwell by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

