Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $16.72

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.72, but opened at $17.40. Nayax shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 388 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Nayax in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Nayax Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 32.86% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nayax by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

