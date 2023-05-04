Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $16.72

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.72, but opened at $17.40. Nayax shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 388 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, William Blair started coverage on Nayax in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Nayax Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nayax by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nayax Company Profile
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nayax (NYAX)
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Super Micro Computer Inc. Moves up on Solid Guidance and AI
- Hershey Hits the Sweet Spot with Sales, Earnings Growth
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.