Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Gap Up to $58.35

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.35, but opened at $60.52. Commvault Systems shares last traded at $60.74, with a volume of 49,339 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.12, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.73 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 2.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $527,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 77,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,032.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,873 shares of company stock worth $3,448,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,834,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,402,000 after acquiring an additional 64,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,294,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,170,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,534,000 after acquiring an additional 621,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Articles

