LPL Financial LLC Has $56.89 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 832,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $56,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $76.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

