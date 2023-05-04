Short Interest in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Declines By 6.9%

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,900 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 452,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barrington Research cut their price target on Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 108,571.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Price Performance

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:III opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $245.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

