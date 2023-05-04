Short Interest in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Declines By 7.0%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,760,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 19,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Insider Activity at Karyopharm Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $27,418.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,831.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $27,418.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,831.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sohanya Roshan Cheng sold 11,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $34,054.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,476 shares of company stock valued at $258,460. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,813,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after purchasing an additional 591,419 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,086 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KPTI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $417.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.07. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.