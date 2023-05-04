Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,110 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 95,426 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 362,531 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 85,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.16.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

