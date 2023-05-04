Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,067 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.5 %

QSR stock opened at $71.77 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.88.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

