Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,800 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 479,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KALU shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.15 million, a P/E ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 1.29. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $107.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -223.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

