Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 183.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,448 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NetApp Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on NTAP. StockNews.com began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.24.

NTAP stock opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.