Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Webster Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

WBS opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

