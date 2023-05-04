Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 16.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,530,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,711,000 after buying an additional 358,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after buying an additional 331,067 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,886,000 after buying an additional 261,033 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 10,281.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 234,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,163,000 after buying an additional 232,569 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT stock opened at $107.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $124.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.65.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $865.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EEFT. TheStreet upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

