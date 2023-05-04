Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 249 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $160,530,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 176.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after acquiring an additional 208,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.74.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $417.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $431.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

